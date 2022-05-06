SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police Friday are investigating after a pedestrian was injured in a suspected vehicular assault and a shots fired report Friday morning in Pacific Beach.

San Diego Police officers responded to reports of an unidentified person struck by a vehicle near La Playa Avenue and Haines Street around 4 a.m., according to online reports.

Witnesses told police gunfire was heard in the area, followed by a woman screaming. It is unknown if the incidents are related.

No other information was immediately available.

