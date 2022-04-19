EL CAJON, Calif. – A pedestrian was killed late Monday when he was struck by three cars while walking on westbound Interstate 8, California Highway Patrol officers said.

About 10:30 p.m., the man was walking for reasons unknown in the traffic lanes of the freeway near El Cajon, west of state Route 67, CHP Public Information Officer Travis Garrow said. That’s when he was hit by a 36-year-old El Cajon woman driving a Kia Optima, a 28-year-old Chula Vista man in a Dodge Charger and a third vehicle not known to investigators.

The pedestrian, whose name was not disclosed, died at the scene. Circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, but Garrow said the use of alcohol and drugs “may have been a factor.”

Two of the drivers remained at the scene and were cooperating with crash investigators. The third driver left the crash scene and last was seen traveling westbound on I-8. No vehicle description was provided.

Those with information to share with CHP investigators were asked to call the agency at 619-401-2000.