Pedestrian hit and killed on I-5; SB lanes blocked for travelers

SAN DIEGO – A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night on Interstate 5 near Pacific Highway, authorities said.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 8:45 p.m. when officers say a car struck a person who was walking across the lanes. Few other details about the crash were immediately known. The victim in the crash was not publicly identified.

All southbound lanes on I-5 were blocked while officers were responding to the crash.

It is not yet known how long it will take for the lanes to reopen, but officials were working to clear the onramp so traffic could get moving again, CHP said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.