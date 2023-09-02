SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was killed in Mission Valley East Saturday, authorities confirmed.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a man of unknown age was crossing 700 Camino de la Reina northbound around 1:52 a.m. while pushing a shopping cart when the incident occurred.

Authorities say the pedestrian was crossing the street mid-block and was not in a marked crosswalk. The pedestrian reportedly walked directly into the path of a 27-year-old man driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

The pedestrian, whose identity was not released, sustained major head trauma and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

SDPD’s Traffic Division responded and is handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.