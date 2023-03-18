A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in North County, police said.

VISTA, Calif. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in North County on the night of St. Patrick’s Day, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station, along officials from the Vista Fire Department, responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of Taylor Street and Cresthaven Drive just after 8 p.m.

Authorities say an individual driving a Ford Escape was traveling westbound on Taylor Street when it struck a man who was crossing just east of the intersection. SDSO confirmed the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of family.

According to police, the driver of the Ford Escape remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

At this time, it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

The Vista Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (619) 235-8477.