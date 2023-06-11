SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in the University Heights neighborhood Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the incident occurred around 8:48 p.m. when a 47-year-old man was standing near the bus lane just east of the east crosswalk at 1800 El Cajon Blvd.

At that same time, a vehicle was traveling north on Park Boulevard and made a right eastbound turn onto El Cajon Boulevard, striking the pedestrian, police explained.

Authorities say the pedestrian was unconscious at the scene and suffered from a laceration to the back of the head, right shoulder fracture, scattered brain bleeds and minor abrasions.

Meanwhile, the vehicle, which was described as a dark colored Honda Civic or BMW 3 series, fled eastbound on El Cajon Boulevard, SDPD said.

Fault is yet to be determined in this crash. SDPD’s Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.