SAN DIEGO – A 50-year-old pedestrian was badly hurt early Tuesday when he was hit by an SUV while crossing a street in the Chollas Creek area, authorities said.

About 12:20 a.m., the man attempted to cross from the west to the east sidewalk in the 3600 block of 54th Street while not in a crosswalk, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle. He was struck by a 33-year-old driver in a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer traveling southbound in the No. 2 lane of 54th Street.

Buttle said the pedestrian “ran in front of the vehicle,” resulting in a crash that left him with serious injuries.

The pedestrian, who wasn’t identified by officers, suffered a fractured right femur and right knee, rib fractures and liver laceration, Buttle said. They are considered to be life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported and alcohol was determined not to be a factor.

Police shared no further details about the crash.