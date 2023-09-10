SAN DIEGO — A 70-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized Sunday night after a vehicle struck him in a crosswalk before fleeing the scene, San Diego police said.

Around 7:43 p.m., the man was walking westbound on College Avenue through Redwood Village when he entered the marked crosswalk at Streamview Drive.

While he was in the crosswalk, authorities said a dark colored sedan traveling westbound on Streamview Drive made a left turn onto the southbound College Avenue, striking the pedestrian. The driver then fled the scene.

According to SDPD, the pedestrian was transported to the hospital for a brain bleed, fractured left wrist and a fractured left thumb. His current condition is unknown.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the incident as a felony hit-and-run. It was not disclosed if driving under the influence has been ruled out as a contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call the Traffic Division at 858-495-7807 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.