SAN DIEGO — Three people were injured in an overnight rollover crash in La Jolla, authorities said Wednesday.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the incident happened around 12:41 a.m. when a 19-year-old man was driving a 2005 Nissan Frontier westbound on 2200 block of Nautilus Street.

The driver reportedly swerved and lost control of the vehicle, in turn, causing it to roll over several times, authorities explained. Two rear passengers were ejected during the crash.

SDPD said the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, he remains at large. Police believe alcohol was a factor in this incident.

Three passengers were transported by ambulance to a local hospital, two with minor injuries and another with life-threatening injuries.

SDPD’s Traffic Division responded and is investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.