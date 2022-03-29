CARLSBAD, Calif. — A passenger who was killed last week in a freeway crash in North County has been publicly identified.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 5 near the La Costa Avenue exit in Carlsbad, California Highway Patrol Officer Hunter Gerber said in a news release. The driver of a grey Honda Civic was traveling northbound on the freeway when it veered into a Caltrans construction zone, then veered back to the left, colliding with a grey Toyota Prius, Gerber said. The car then veered up an embankment and rolled over “an unknown number of times.”

Nineteen-year-old Ezekiel Beas of Vista was ejected from the Civic and was hit by another vehicle, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner. Beas, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The driver of the Civic, 20-year-old Isidrone Martinez of Oceanside, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, among other charges. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The three other passengers in the Civic suffered major injuries and were also taken to hospitals.

The 33-year-old driver of the Prius and their passenger suffered minor injuries.