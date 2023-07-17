One person died in a three-vehicle crash in the Rancho San Diego area on July 7, 2023. (SkyFOX)

RANCHO SAN DIEGO, Calif. — An 84-year-old man killed in a three-vehicle crash earlier this month in the Rancho San Diego area has been identified, authorities said.

Zohair Potros, of El Cajon, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said on its website.

The crash occurred on July 7 around 4:35 p.m. at Cuyamaca College Drive West and Jamacha Road, according to California Highway Patrol.

Potros, along with his wife, were passengers in a black Nissan sedan being driven by one of their sons, when the vehicle made a left turn at the intersection into a shopping center and was struck by a black Honda sedan traveling eastbound on Jamacha Road, according to law enforcement. The Honda also collided with a white Tesla sedan making a left turn at the intersection.

Potros was confirmed dead at the scene due to his injuries.

In the Nissan, the driver suffered unknown injuries and the front passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, per CHP. The driver of the Honda Civic was seriously injured while the driver of the Tesla suffered minor injuries, authorities said.