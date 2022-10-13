SAN DIEGO — A two-vehicle crash on a major San Diego freeway Thursday resulted in the death of a passenger and the hospitalization of a driver, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 7:13 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15, located south of Old Highway 395, Officer Hunter Gerber with the California Highway Patrol stated in a news release.

A grey Honda Civic, driven by a 19-year-old man with an 18-year-old male passenger — both from Baldwin City Park, California — was traveling in the southbound lanes of I-15 when the car veered from the southbound lanes and crashed into the rear of a disabled tractor trailer parked on the right shoulder of the freeway, according to the CHP official.

The driver of the Honda was airlifted to the hospital, where his injuries are considered “major life-threatening,” Gerber confirmed. First responders pronounced the passenger dead at the scene.

No injuries were reported for the driver of the tractor trailer, a 32-year-old man of Riverside, California.

The collision impacted traffic in the area for about three hours.

Authorities are investigating to see if driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.

California Highway Patrol is asking anyone who may have information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the California Highway Patrol Oceanside Area office at (760) 643-3400.