SAN DIEGO — A La Jolla woman who died after being struck by bags of cement that fell from a an overturned truck on a freeway in Clairemont was identified, local medical officials said.

Karen Lee Cooper, 72, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The crash occurred Friday afternoon on the Interstate 805 offramp, per California Highway Patrol.

According to authorities, a Chevrolet pickup truck carrying a one-ton stake bed was traveling on State Route 52, when the concrete bags from the truck fell from the overcrossing to the eastbound lanes of SR-52 as the truck lost control and overturned. One of the bags struck the windshield of the Mercedes the victim was in.

Cooper, who was in the front passenger seat of that vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said. The medical examiner’s office determined her cause of death was due to blunt force injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes, who pulled over on the roadway, and the truck driver were unharmed in the collision.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the collision, law enforcement confirmed.