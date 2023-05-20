SAN DIEGO — A passenger who died in a rollover crash last month on a San Diego freeway has been identified, authorities said.

Edgardo Bacani, 84, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated on its website.

The collision occurred on April 21 near westbound State Route 94 at the southbound Interstate 15 onramp, per California Highway Patrol.

Bacani was a passenger in vehicle that struck a cement barrier before rolling over, according to authorities.

First responders arrived and took the victim to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.