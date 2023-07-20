SAN DIEGO — A passenger riding in a 2021 Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled motorcycle, was killed in an East Village crash Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. when a 32-year-old man was driving the Polaris Slingshot southbound on 300 16th Street at a high rate of speed.

Authorities say he hit a ditch in the road and lost control of the vehicle. The Polaris then collided with a parked 2019 Honda Civic and a parked 1998 Toyota Camry, according to SDPD.

The passenger in the Polaris sustained fatal injuries and the driver of the Polaris sustained internal bleeding into the pelvis, police said.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the crash. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.