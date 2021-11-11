Passenger found dead in crash with trash truck

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — A man was killed in a crash in Vista and deputies were trying to locate the owner of the car involved.

Deputies from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department station in Vista responded at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday to Primo’s Food Market at 1535 W. Vista Way after receiving a call about an injury collision, Traffic Investigator Asami Minami said.

They found a silver Mazda 6 sedan in the westbound lanes of West Vista Way, wedged into the rear of an EDCO trash truck. The deputies then saw a dead man in the passenger seat of the Mazda with injuries they believe were caused by a collision, according to Minami.

After identifying the owner of the Mazda, they tried to locate the owner but were unable. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, Minami said.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the Vista Sheriff’s Station at 760-940-455. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888 580-8477.

