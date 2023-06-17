SAN DIEGO — A two-week construction project on La Jolla Village Drive begins after 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the City of San Diego.

Officials say the work will require the partial closure of the La Jolla Village Drive and Towne Center Drive intersection in University City. However, two-way traffic flowing east and west on La Jolla Village Drive will always be maintained, the city said.

Construction teams, working 24 hours a day, will be installing one 48-inch wastewater pipeline and one 30-inch brine pipeline in a 20-foot-deep trench through the intersection. This is part of San Diego’s Pure Water Program.

From June 19 -25, the northern portion of the Towne Centre Drive and La Jolla Village Drive intersection will be closed, followed by the closure of the southern portion of the intersection, from June 25-July 2, the city said.

Officials have advised commuters to avoid the area if possible or use alternate routes. Detour information can be found here.

To access businesses on Towne Centre Drive, the city says drivers are encouraged to use Executive or Nobel drives. Crosswalks at the intersection will also be closed during construction and officials say pedestrians should cross at Executive Way instead.

More details about the project and related traffic impacts can be found here.

According to the city, the pipeline work is one of 10 different projects currently underway that will eventually help produce 30 million gallons per day of high-quality purified water in an effort to reduce San Diego’s independence on imported water.