SAN DIEGO – All lanes on westbound Interstate 8 at Mission Bay Drive will be closed Tuesday night for testing of a wrong-way driver vehicle sensor system, Caltrans said in a news release.

The closure will begin Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the Sunset Cliffs Boulevard off-ramp.

Caltrans said traffic will be detoured to the Mission Bay Drive off-ramp.

The new infrastructure that has been installed at select freeway off-ramps in San Diego can send a message to Caltrans when it spots a wrong-way driver, according to the agency.