SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a motorcycle while crossing a street in Pacific Beach Sunday morning, San Diego police said.

Around 2 a.m., the pedestrian, a 25-year-old man, was crossing Mission Boulevard in the middle of the block, according to law enforcement, when he walked into the path of the southbound motorcyclist who had turned onto the road from Grand Avenue.

The 25-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, described by SDPD as “serious.”

Neither the pedestrian nor the 30-year-old motorcyclist have been identified by law enforcement.

The motorcyclist appeared to be taken into custody by responding authorities.

Traffic units with the SDPD will be investigating the collision. It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

SDPD encourages anyone with information on the incident to call the department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.