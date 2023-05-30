LA MESA, Calif. — Two lanes of southbound State Route 125 near La Mesa were closed Tuesday after a vehicle flipped over following a crash, the California Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 6:10 a.m. on southbound SR-125, just north of Spring Street, according to CHP.

One vehicle involved in the collision flipped onto its roof near the center divide of the freeway, prompting crews to issue a Sig Alert to block the two left lanes of SR-125.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, one person in the overturned vehicle needed to be extracted from the vehicle and was transported to a nearby hospital.

It was not immediately known if there were any other injuries related to the crash or how many people were in each vehicle involved.

As of 6:50 a.m., crews were working to flip the overturned vehicle back onto its wheels so that a tow truck could remove it from the scene.

According to Caltrans, all lanes were reopened as of 7:30 a.m.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.