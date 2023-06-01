SAN DIEGO — An overturned U-Haul has caused Thursday morning traffic delays on northbound Interstate 15, just before State Route 56.

FOX 5 is at the scene and can confirm backed up traffic to Miramar. The two right northbound lanes were blocked as of 9:30 a.m.

The fully loaded U-Haul big rig could be seen on its side on a hillside next to the roadway.

Authorities, including Caltrans, are at the scene and say the two right lanes will remain blocked for several hours as crews work to clear the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.