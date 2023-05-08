A Tesla was overturned following a crash on State Route 94. (KSWB)

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — One lane of westbound State Route 94 was closed Monday near Lemon Grove after a Tesla flipped onto its roof after a crash.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on westbound SR-94, just east of Lemon Grove Avenue.

The collision, which caused heavy traffic delays in the area, was between a Chevy Silverado truck and a Tesla.

The leftmost lane was temporarily closed as a result of the collision, according to Caltrans. The lane had been reopened around 6:45 a.m.

SkyFOX footage of the scene showed a tow truck flip the Tesla over and load it onto its bed.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries reported from the crash.

The circumstances that led to the collision are still under investigation.