SAN DIEGO — A tanker truck overturned Wednesday morning off southbound Interstate 5, prompting a lane closure.

According to Caltrans San Diego, the truck tipped over south of the Aliso Creek rest area shortly before 6:45 a.m. after the driver pulled off a nonexistent shoulder too far.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Caltrans says the tanker carrying three fuels — regular, diesel and unleaded — was not at full capacity at the time of the incident.

Officials say there will be a hard closure of the right lane in the area for a few hours while crews work to clear the scene.