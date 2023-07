SAN DIEGO — A semi-truck carrying oil overturned on Friday afternoon, causing the closure of several lanes on Interstate 15 through Miramar, traffic officials said.

Around 4:30 p.m., SkyFOX was over southbound I-15 at Miramar Road, where the truck was seen on its side with oil spillage right beside the vehicle.

As of 4:32 p.m., four lanes have been shut down due to the crash, according to Caltrans.

Check back for updates on this developing story.