POWAY, Calif. – An overturned semi-truck on I-15 North shut down several lanes of traffic Sunday evening near Ted Williams Parkway, authorities said.

According to California Highway Patrol officials, a call came in around 8:10 p.m. reporting a semi-truck overturned with a driver inside. CHP said Sunday evening that the driver had to be extracted from the cab of the truck and that EMS treated the driver on scene for unknown injuries.

Hazmat crews were called in to evaluate the situation as reports indicated that the truck was carrying hazardous materials.

