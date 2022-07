A car flipped over on its roof on State Route 52 in the Santee area on July 18, 2022. (SkyFOX)

SANTEE, Calif. — An overturned vehicle caused traffic backup Monday on a freeway in the Santee area.

SkyFOX was over the car crash around 5:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 52 near West Hills Parkway.

Three people outside of the vehicle were seen huddling and consoling each other while watching authorities clear up the car that was flipped over on its roof.

There is no information on how the collision happened or if there were any injuries.

Check back for updates on this developing story.