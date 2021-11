SAN DIEGO — A big rig overturned Tuesday afternoon in Mission Valley, dumping large amounts of dirt onto Friars Road.

The incident in the westbound lanes of the 7300 block of Friars Road was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

CHP issued a traffic alert for the area near the southbound state Route 163 offramp.

Check back for updates on this developing story.