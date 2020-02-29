Overnight I-5 closures start Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A series of overnight closures will go into effect on Interstate 5 beginning Sunday for construction of the Mid-Coast Trolley line, officials said.

The closures are needed for construction crews to remove temporary support structures from the trolley overcrossing south of Nobel Drive in the La Jolla Village area, according to the San Diego Association of Governments, which is overseeing the project.

Once the Mid-Coast Trolley project is complete, the overcrossing will be one of two points where the extended UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley will travel over the freeway, SANDAG said.

The temporary support structure was installed in summer 2019 for crews to begin constructing the overcrossing. Following the installations, crews conducted several concrete pours to form the approximately 670-foot structure that spans nearly 40 feet above I-5. Now that the overcrossing is complete, the temporary support structure is ready to be removed.

To accommodate the removal, SANDAG said overnight closures of I-5 are scheduled as follows:

Sunday to Thursday: Northbound closures from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

The full closure will be in place from state Route 52 to La Jolla Village Drive.

Lane reductions may be in place on southbound I-5 between the I-5 and Interstate 805 interchange to Gilman Drive and La Jolla Colony Drive.

Detours are available via eastbound SR 52 and northbound I-805 to northbound I-5.

SANDAG said the Mid-Coast Trolley project will extend UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley service from downtown San Diego to the university community, serving major centers such as Mission Bay, the VA Medical Center, UC San Diego, and University Towne Centre.

Nine new stations will be constructed. Major construction work began in 2016, with service anticipated to begin in late 2021.