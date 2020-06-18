Otay Mesa border crossing to open 24 hours a day

SAN DIEGO — The Otay Mesa port of entry will begin operating 24 hours a day starting Saturday morning, U.S. Customers and Border Protection officials announced Thursday.

The change, which will only impact the passenger portion of the port of entry, will take effect at 6 a.m., CBP said in a news release. The cargo and commercial facility hours remain the same.

The port of entry’s operating hours were reduced from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 3 due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Previously, CBP scaled staffing as traffic volumes decreased drastically at the Otay Mesa border crossing because of COVID-19 and the travel restrictions,” said CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego, Pete Flores. “We continued to monitor traffic volumes and are now proactively increasing the hours of operation at Otay Mesa even though the travel restrictions remain.”

Travel across the U.S.-Mexico border will remain limited to essential travel.