SAN DIEGO — One person was killed in a crash when a vehicle hit a tree Thursday in the Miramar Ranch North neighborhood near Scripps Ranch, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 5:40 p.m. at Spring Canyon Rd. and Scripps Poway Parkway, the San Diego Police Department confirmed to FOX 5.

Authorities have shut down eastbound and westbound lanes on Scripps Poway Parkway near Scripps Summit.

It is unknown if the person was the driver or if anyone else was in the vehicle.

