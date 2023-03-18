SAN DIEGO — One of the two people injured in a head-on collision earlier this month has died, according to the San Diego medical examiner’s office.

The March 2 crash occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. near the 4200 block of Camino Del Rio N in Grantville, when a Toyota pickup truck in the westbound left lane of the road veered across the diving line and struck a Honda SUV traveling eastbound head-on.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as 95-year-old Robert Sherman George, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to San Diego police. George was taken to a hospital where he passed 11 days later on March 13.

Complications of blunt force injuries was named as the cause of death by medical examiner’s office officials.

The driver of the Honda, a 77-year-old woman, had complaints of pain to the chest following the crash, according to authorities.

There is no update on the condition of the woman or what led to the collision.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the crash. Authorities encourage anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.