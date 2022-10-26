SAN DIEGO — At least one person was killed and two more were seriously injured Wednesday morning after a car veered off the freeway near Otay Mesa, the California Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on the southbound Interstate 805 connector to westbound I-905, CHP spokesperson Salvador Castro told FOX 5.

After veering off the roadway, the car overturned, trapping three women inside the vehicle.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were able to extract the three women from the car, Castro said.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to CHP. The other two women were transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A sig-alert was issued to close the southbound I-805 to westbound I-905 ramp as CHP completes their investigation. The closure is expected to be in place for several hours.

The circumstances that led to the crash are still under investigation and it is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

CHP has asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact their special investigations unit at 858-293-6000.