One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on SR-52.

SAN DIEGO — A person was killed Friday morning after a wrong-way crash on State Route 52 near Kearny Mesa, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. when a black truck was traveling on the wrong side of westbound SR-52, just east of Interstate 805 and crashed head-on with a red car.

The crash prompted officials to close all westbound lanes of SR-52 between I-805 and Convoy Street as they investigate. As of 6:45 a.m. the road closure was still in place.

The driver of the red vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to CHP. The status of the person in the black truck in not known at this time.

The wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, CHP said.

All lanes were reopened as of 8:20 a.m., Caltrans San Diego said in a tweet.

The identity of both drivers have not yet been released by officials.