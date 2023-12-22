SAN DIEGO — A person is dead after a fiery solo-vehicle crash on the transition between southbound Interstate 15 and Interstate 805 near City Heights early Friday.

The crash was reported to authorities around 1:30 a.m. According to California Highway Patrol logs, a box truck had spun out onto the left-hand shoulder, overturning and hitting a tree. The vehicle then became engulfed in flames.

At least one person was killed in the crash. Their identity or whether there were any additional passengers in the vehicle is not known at this time.

As a result of the crash, CHP implemented a “hard closure” for the transition, rerouting all traffic to the southbound I-15. As of 7 a.m., the road closure remains in place.

It is unclear if inclement weather contributed to the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.