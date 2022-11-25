RAMONA, Calif. — One person was killed Friday after two vehicles crashed near Ramona, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The head-on collision happened shortly before 5 a.m. on State Route 78, near Rancho Santa Fe Court, information on the CHP Traffic Information Page showed.

A SigAlert was issued around 5:20 a.m. due to the deadly crash, closing SR-78 in both eastbound and westbound directions.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and it is not yet known when the roadway will be reopened by officials.