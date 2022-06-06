RAMONA (CNS) – One person was killed Monday in a head-on collision between two sedans on state Route 67 near Dos Picos County Park.

The cars collided in the area of Mussey Grade Road in Ramona about 4:15 p.m., causing a third vehicle crash as well, according to the California Highway Patrol.

An occupant of one of the heavily damaged sedans died at the scene, Cal Fire Capt. Frank LoCoco said. Paramedics treated another for minor injuries at the site of the accident, LoCoco said.

The wreck left the southbound lanes of state Route 67 closed in the area through the late afternoon.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.