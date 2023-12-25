SAN DIEGO — One person was hurt Monday in a San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) bus crash in the Sherman Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 5:18 p.m. at 21st and Market St., the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed with FOX 5.

The MTS bus crashed into multiple parked cars, resulting in one person being taken to the hospital with an open fracture, according to police.

It is unknown what caused the crash and how many cars were involved at this time.

Authorities are at the scene investigating the collision.

