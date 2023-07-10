EL CAJON, Calif. — One person was killed and three more injured in a suspected DUI multi-vehicle crash on State Route 54 Friday evening, California Highway Patrol said in a release.

Around 4:34 p.m., CHP said a 32-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic eastbound on SR-54, approaching the intersection of Jamacha Road and Cuyamaca College Drive West at an unknown speed on a red light in the right turn lane.

At the same time, a 42-year-old man was driving a Nissan Kicks with two additional passengers on the westbound SR-54, according to authorities. The Nissan was turning left at the intersection with Cuyamaca College Drive West on a green arrow to enter a shopping center parking lot south of the intersection.

Behind the Nissan, an 18-year-old woman driving a Tesla Model Y was also turning left on the green light to enter the shopping center.

For reasons still under investigation, CHP said the driver of the Honda Civic failed to stop at the red light, resulting in the front of the vehicle to crash into the right side of the Nissan. The Honda then rotated clockwise and the left rear of the vehicle crashed into the Tesla.

One of the two passengers in the Nissan, an 84-year-old man, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

The driver and the second passenger, a 74-year-old female, sustained major injures and were transported to a nearby hospital, CHP said. Their current condition is unknown.

The driver of the Tesla was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to CHP.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, however, authorities say it appears that the driver of the Honda may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the crash.

CHP has not disclosed if law enforcement will be making an arrest in relation to the crash.