SAN DIEGO — One person was killed and another was hospitalized Thursday in a solo vehicle collision in the Fairbanks Ranch area, the California Highway Patrol announced.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. near the 5900 block of Rancho Diegueno Road, north of Alydar Corte, when the driver of a BMW M550 lost control of the vehicle, CHP spokesperson Hunter Gerber said in a news release.

The driver, a 42-year-old man, veered off the roadway for unknown reasons, crashing the vehicle into two separate trees. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Gerber said.

A female passenger was also injured in the crash and she was taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries that were not considered to be life threatening, according to CHP.

The cause of crash is still under investigation and it is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

CHP asked anyone who has information or may have witnessed the crash to contact their Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.