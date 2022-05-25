POWAY — One man was killed and another was arrested early Wednesday after a suspected DUI crash in Poway, San Diego Sheriff’s Department said.

At approximately 3:22 a.m., the two men were involved in a solo vehicle collision at the intersection of Twin Peaks Road and Community Road in Poway, officials said.

They were heading east on Twin Peaks Road when the vehicle struck a signal light pole, causing the vehicle to flip over, trapping both men inside.

Deputies on the scene were able to free the driver of the vehicle, but the passenger had suffered serious leg injuries and remained trapped in the vehicle. Poway Fire Department crews arrived and conducted a rescue to extricate him from the vehicle, according to authorities.

Both men were transported to Palomar Hospital in Escondido, where the passenger was later pronounced dead, despite life-saving efforts, SDSO said.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Jordan Bourassa, was evaluated, released into deputy custody and booked into the San Diego Central Jail. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, bodily injury and vehicular manslaughter.

The identity of the the victim has not yet publicly released, pending family notification. San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Authorities asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Traffic Investigator Donald Westfall at: (858) 513-2800.