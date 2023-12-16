SAN DIEGO — One person was arrested at a driving under the influence /driver’s license checkpoint in Santee Friday night, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies conducted the checkpoint in the 8700 block of Fanita Drive from 8 p.m. to midnight. Authorities say 525 vehicles traveled through the area during that timeframe.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The identity of that individual was not immediately released.

Additionally, six other drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed, two drivers were cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and one driver with a provisional license was cited for driving with other minors as passengers.

Ultimately, two vehicles were also towed during the checkpoint.

From Dec. 13 through New Year’s Day, the sheriff’s department said there will be additional deputies on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“The high-visibility enforcement effort is part of a national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, with the goal of stopping suspected impaired drivers who put others on the road at risk,” the sheriff’s department noted.

Authorities say the primary purpose of these checkpoints is to promote public safety.