CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 42-year-old Oklahoma woman died Saturday after a two-car collision on the Interstate 805 through Chula Vista, California Highway Patrol said.

Around 10:20 p.m. on May 27, a Chevrolet SUV, driven by a 38-year-old woman from Oklahoma, was traveling southbound on the I-805, when it veered and crashed with a Toyota pickup truck in the right lane north of Telegraph Canyon Road.

Both vehicles overturned as a result from the crash, according to CHP.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, identified as a 42-year-old resident from Chickasha, OK, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene by authorities.

The driver of the Toyota, described as an 18-year-old woman, was not injured in the incident, CHP said. The condition of the Chevrolet driver was not disclosed.

The right four lanes of I-805 southbound were closed by CHP Saturday night after the collision.

The crash remains under investigation by CHP, including the specific cause of the collision and the sequence of events. It is not known if driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.