SAN DIEGO — Officials have identified a 19-year-old San Diego man who walked onto the freeway and got hit by a passing semi-truck last weekend, dying at the scene.

Christian Soriano was killed on Interstate 15 in the Mira Mesa area early Sunday morning, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, which released its report Wednesday.

Soriano was seen on the shoulder of the northbound freeway near Carroll Canyon Road around 5:30 a.m. He then stepped into traffic “for unknown reasons,” according to the medical examiner, and got hit by a semi-truck driving “at freeway speed.”

The driver pulled over and called 911, but Soriano suffered “obvious fatal injuries” and was pronounced dead on the freeway, authorities said.

Soriano lived in San Diego and officials have notified family members, according to the medical examiner. His death was ruled an accident.

Investigators did not share any information about why Soriano was on the freeway shoulder in the first place.