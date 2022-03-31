SAN DIEGO — A woman who was hit and killed while walking on a freeway in La Jolla earlier this month was publicly identified Wednesday.

Angelina Arizaga, 31, was fatally struck by a vehicle around 11:30 p.m. on March 17, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner. That Thursday night, California Highway Patrol received a call about a pedestrian on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 5. Minutes later, the agency got another call, this time stating that a pedestrian was in the freeway lanes. A short time later, someone called 9-1-1 to report that a vehicle traveling in the No. 2 lane had struck a pedestrian south of Genesee Avenue.

CHP arrived at the scene and the woman was pronounced dead.