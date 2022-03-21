ENCINITAS, Calif. — Officials have publicly identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash in North County last week.

Anthony Louis Avila, 63, of Oceanside died at 4 p.m. Thursday after his motorcycle collided with an SUV in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Avila was traveling southbound in the No. 2 lane of Highway 101 when he made a left turn into the No. 1 lane to pass a vehicle in front of him.

An SUV traveling eastbound on Grandview Street had crossed into the motorcyclist’s lane to make a left turn into the northbound lanes when Avila’s motorcycle collided with it, hitting a parked vehicle, according to the medical examiner’s report.

Paramedics tried to save Avila, who died at the scene.