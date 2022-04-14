SAN DIEGO — Officials have identified a woman who was thrown from a pickup truck and killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 in the South Bay this week.

Leticia Gutierrez de Ordaz, 64, was the passenger in a truck driven by her husband when he “made a quick lane change” and crashed with another vehicle, rolling several times, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on northbound I-5 near Coronado Avenue, in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood. As he veered toward a freeway exit, a woman in a Volkswagen Jetta hit the man’s pickup from behind, causing the truck to flip several times, officials said.

Gutierrez de Ordaz was thrown from the pickup and badly hurt during the crash, the medical examiner wrote in a report released Thursday. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital but she was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Her husband and the woman driving the Volkswagen were both hurt in the crash but survived their injuries, according to officials.

At the time of the collision, California Highway Patrol did not suspect drug or alcohol were factors in the crash.