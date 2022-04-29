OCEANSIDE, Calif. – An off-duty San Diego police officer was hurt Friday when she was hit by a vehicle while she was removing tires from the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, authorities said.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. on I-5 at state Route 76 in Oceanside, California Highway Patrol Officer Hunter Gerber said. Officers say the two tires were dislodged from a big rig driven by a 47-year-old Granada Hills resident and landed between the No. 2 and No. 3 southbound lanes of I-5.

The result caused a traffic backup in the area and prompted the officer in her personal vehicle to stop and attempt to remove the tires from the freeway, Gerber said.

In the process, a 22-old driver from Rancho Santa Margarita in a BMW hit the officer in the No. 4 southbound lane.

The officer, whose name was not disclosed, suffered minor injuries, Gerber said, and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported by CHP.

Officers are investigating the incident. Gerber said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

Anyone with information to share with crash investigators was asked to call CHP’s Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.