VISTA, Calif. — An Oceanside resident was killed in a rollover crash involving two vehicles over the Fourth of July weekend, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on State Route 78 westbound, west of Melrose Drive in Vista, according to California Highway Patrol.

A 22-year-old man from Vista was driving a white Toyota Corolla in the far right westbound lane of SR-78 when he approached a white Kia Spectra from behind, CHP explained.

For reasons that are still under investigation, the Toyota Corolla collided into the rear of the Kia Spectra, which was being driven by a female from Oceanside of unknown age.

Authorities say both vehicles then collided into the right shoulder wall, where the Kia Spectra rolled over.

CHP officers and Vista Fire Paramedics responded to the scene. Unfortunately, the driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The driver of the Toyota and his 18-year-old passenger were transported to local area hospitals with non-life threating injuries, CHP said.

The roadway was affected for several hours following this crash as the scene was investigated.

Alcohol and/or drugs were suspected to be a factor contributing to the cause of this traffic collision, according to CHP.

Officers arrested the driver of the Toyota Corolla, who has been identified as Nicholas Gordon, on felony charges, including suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Authorities say an investigation into the matter is ongoing. CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this crash to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.