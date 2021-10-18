Oceanside police officer hurt in crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – An Oceanside police officer was injured in a crash Monday afternoon on South Coast Highway, local authorities said.

Details about the crash are sparse, but police said it first was reported shortly before 3 p.m. The officer, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the highway — which is closed until further notice — between Godfrey and Morse in both directions while they investigate.

No further information is immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.