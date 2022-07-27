OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A driver suspected of killing a 68-year-old woman in a June hit-and-run crash in Oceanside was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.

Sean Richter, 34, of Oceanside, was taken into custody on suspicion of felony gross vehicular manslaughter and hit and run with death, the Oceanside Police Department stated in a release Wednesday.

On June 5 around 8:20 a.m., Cecilia Shu was walking near the intersection of Benet Road and Leepish Drive when a black Honda SUV drove onto the sidewalk and struck the 68-year-old, witnesses told police. The vehicle then took off from the scene heading westbound on Benet Road, according to witnesses. Shu was pronounced dead by first responders at the scene.

Upon further investigation, authorities identified the suspect after recovering the vehicle connected to the deadly collision, combining physical evidence and witness statements.

If anyone has any information on this case, they are asked to contact Traffic Collision Investigator Clint Bussey at (760) 435-4412.